"He's absolutely double crossing his partners" - Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira dethroning Israel Adesanya would be a "disaster" for the promotion

Alex Pereira has only been in the UFC for three fights but is already poised to be the next challenger for Israel Adesanya's middleweight title. The UFC appears keen to get on with the matchup, with fans seemingly oboard to see the backstory behind the fighters ignite a rivalry in the octagon.

'The Last Stylebender' has consolidated his place on the middleweight throne and made it his own. However, Pereira arriving as someone who has previously beaten the champion in another sport has certainly added an extra level of intrigue to the division.

But amongst others, former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen is not best pleased with how things have played out with Alex Pereira . He outlined his reasons in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"So Pereira's done a really great job. But he is absolutely double-crossing his partners. He is. He has a job to come out and sell and to build this fight... And if he wins this fight, he now takes the division on his shoulders. If he's going to take the reins from Adesanya, you gotta look at everything that Adesanya is doing. You gotta be able to replace that and more. We're not even in the conversation! Let alone going to achieve those things."

Sonnen believes that Adesanya's value to the company lies well beyond just his exploits within the cage. However, he's clearly not of the opinion that "Poatan" can match that.

Chael Sonnen praises Israel Adesanya's marketing acumen

Known as one of the greatest trash-talkers in UFC history, Chael Sonnen sure knows how to raise the hype around a fight. Along similar lines, Israel Adesanya has dominated the middleweight division inside and outside the octagon.

This has led Sonnen to believe that a potential loss against Alex Pereira and the end Adesanya's reign as champion could spell trouble for the promotion.

"It would be a disaster if Pereira were to win that fight, add that to the promotional tools. You have one of the great marketers in the sport who cares about the audience, he cares enough to bring you guys entertainment. Versus a guy [Pereira] who doesn't. Who I'm not positive could spell entertain - just doesn't get that side of it."

While expressing his concern for Pereira's aptitude to be the face of a division, Sonnen praised Adesanya in the same breath for his extraordinary understanding of how to build and maintain a brand.

Israel Adesanya is a trailblazing new-age athlete who engages with fans in more ways than just his art. He is active on social media, does regular videos on YouTube and has a personality that younger fans can relate to.

Watch Chael Sonnen's complete video on the topic:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far