"He’s actually clean," "Those genes are strong" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria’s son showcases sharp pad work during UFC 317 prep

Ilia Topuria's son, Hugo Topuria, showcased his boxing skills as he was seen hitting the pads during the UFC 317 training camp.

Topuria has firmly established himself as a devoted family man, often emphasizing the importance of his relationship with his loved ones. He often shares video footage of helping his son train MMA at his home gym. Hugo is a strong presence in his life and is often seen in attendance at his father's UFC events.

Hugo has chosen to stay by his father's side as 'El Matador' prepares to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title this weekend and pursue his dream of becoming a two-weight world champion. Hugo has caught the attention of fight fans with his impressive pad work while his father trains cardio on the treadmill.

Topuria cheered on his son and expressed his excitement about watching him compete in the future. The 28-year-old also urged Hugo to keep his guard up while throwing punches. He said:

"[Hugo has been] hitting pads since he was two years old. It's going to be really fun to watch him fight."

'El Matador' added:

"Hugo, keep those hands up. When you're punching with one hand, the other must be up." [Translated from Spanish]

Check out Ilia Topuria's son Hugo's pad work below:

The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform. One user wrote:

"He's actually clean😭."

Fan's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Another fan commented:

"Those genes are strong💪🏼💪🏼."

Fan's comment.[Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Others commented:

"Ilia's son vs. Islam's son in 20 years."

"Looks better than some grown men."

"Charles would smoke him."

"Put his son in the UFC. I have seen enough!"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Ilia Topuria maps out potential title path for Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria has long set his sights on a potential showdown with rival Paddy Pimblett. The two have frequently traded jabs over the years, and Topuria believes a clash with the Englishman could be on the horizon if Pimblett secures one more victory.

'El Matador' has advised Pimblett to fight UFC veteran Justin Gaethje next, as he believes that a fight against the No.1-ranked Arman Tsarukyan would not turn out well for 'The Baddy.' Topuria said:

"If he wants to ensure his title shot, he has to fight Justin Gaethje. If he fights Arman, I think that Arman is going to beat him. So, the easiest path he has right now to get the title shot is Justin."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (7:46):

