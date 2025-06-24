Ilia Topuria gets 100% real about Paddy Pimblett getting title shot if he beats Charles Oliveira at UFC 317: "That's not going to happen"

Ilia Topuria recently shared his perspective on Paddy Pimblett getting a potential title shot against him if he beats Charles Oliveira. 'El Matador' believes the Brit is one fight away from fighting for the lightweight belt.
Topuria is scheduled to lock horns with Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 28. 'El Matador' and 'The Baddy' have been at odds since the inception of their UFC careers and share a strained relationship. However, the Georgian-Spaniard believes in Pimblett's ability to beat Justin Gaethje in a potential fight.
Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Topuria said:
"No, that's not going to happen. [Pimblett's] one fight away [from] the title shot. He needs that fight because it's going to be even better for our fight, if he gets one more win. We're going to have, I think, the biggest fight in the in the UFC right now. [Pimblett] vs. Justin Gaethje because I think he's going to beat him easily. I think Paddy could get that win easily because of the style."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:
Jorge Masvidal predicts Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
UFC 317 is right around the corner, and the MMA community has started to place their bets. Ilia Topuria is currently a favorite to beat former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Having previously trained with Topuria, Jorge Masvidal recently shared his prediction for the fight. Speaking to Red Corner MMA, 'Gamebred' said:
"Maybe I know Topuria for five, six years and I've always said Topuria will be a world champion. Ilia is one out of ten thousand. I think he's gonna be a world champion at 155. He's going to beat Charles, man. Charles is bigger, has kicks, knees, elbows, great jiu-jitsu, good wrestling, skill, everywhere Charles is good. But Ilia is just different, brother."