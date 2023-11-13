"He's afraid maybe" - Alex Pereira reflects on Israel Adesanya's reaction to his 'respectful' call-out at UFC 295

Alex Pereira has reflected on Israel Adesanya's reaction to his call-out at UFC 295.

'Poatan' was back in action this past weekend against Jiri Prochazka. Pereira secured a second-round TKO to become the UFC light heavyweight champion. Following the fight, the Brazilian called out his long-time rival Israel Adesanya and urged him to move up in weight and fight him for the 205 lb championship.

Israel Adesanya was seemingly unimpressed with Alex Pereira's call-out and responded to it by saying:

"I mean it's all good. What is it like, come to daddy? Last time I checked, you were f*****g slept."

Take a look at his comments in the clip below:

Now, 'Poatan' has responded to Adesanya's comments in a recently posted video on his YouTube channel. Pereira spoke about how his call-out was respectful, and 'The Last Stylebender' responded to him disrespectfully.

Suggesting that Adesanya might be afraid to fight him again, Pereira said:

"I wanted him to fight me at 205 and I think I did it in a very respectful way and afterwards I saw him doing some stories and some post, not very respectful. So, I don't know what it is, he's afraid maybe or he just doesn't want to fight now. I think it won't happen soon because of his behavior now after my statement."

Catch his comments in the video below (12:58):

Jiri Prochazka responds to 'early stoppage' claims after his loss to Alex Pereira

The UFC 295 main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira was surrounded by a lot of controversy. The fight was brought to a close in the second round after Pereira dropped Prochazka with his signature left hook and followed it up with a flurry of strikes.

While many believe that Prochazka should've been given more time, the former 205-pound champion admitted that referee Marc Goddard made the right choice. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Prochazka was asked if he felt the referee made a premature stoppage, to which he responded by saying:

"I think, in the end, it was right. I was out."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

