"He's always fought the best" - Manny Pacquiao's coach speaks on ideal opponent for return

Manny Pacquiao's trainer Justin Fortune wants to see the legend fight Terence Crawford.

'PacMan' is in a bit of a strange spot in his career. The former eight-division champion retired following a unanimous decision defeat to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. However, almost as soon as he retired, Pacquiao began to tease a comeback.

Following a failed bid for the Presidency of the Philippines, the boxer began booking exhibition bouts. In late 2022, Pacquiao battered Korean martial artist DK Yoo in one of those contests. The boxer made it clear that he wasn't done there.

As of now, Manny Pacquiao is set to face Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek in an exhibition in August. He's also shown interest in rekindling his rivalry with Floyd Mayweather later this year. However, all of that is supposed to lead to a professional comeback in late 2024.

In recent weeks, 'PacMan' has shown interest in facing a variety of opponents, including Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Conor McGregor. However, his strength trainer, Justin Fortune, has a different idea. Speaking in a recent interview with Lucky Block, the trainer pitched Terence Crawford as an opponent.

Speaking in the interview, Fortune stated (via Boxing Social)

"Manny has never ducked anyone, he’s always fought the best, and not saying [Floyd] Mayweather’s not the best but he’s old, I’d prefer Manny to come back and prove himself against a current world champion like Crawford.”

Manny Pacquiao releases training footage amid comeback speculation

Justin Fortune is likely correct in his assessment that Manny Pacquiao hasn't lost a step. When 'PacMan' retired from professional boxing in late 2021, he was still a top fighter. Unlike most boxers who leave the sport on a losing streak years past their prime, Pacquiao was able to leave with his head held high.

The boxer was the reigning WBA (Super) welterweight champion heading into his bout with Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. While he later lost his title by decision, the 45-year-old still kept the bout very competitive.

Nearly three years on from that night, Manny Pacquiao's blistering speed is still there. After speculation about his comeback began earlier this week, the former champion took to social media. On Instagram, Pacquiao released a video of himself hitting the heavy bag.

Obviously, it's just one small clip, however, it's clear that Manny Pacquiao still possesses insane speed and power for his age.