"He's an animal" - Joe Rogan gushes over "maniac" Michael Chandler's unbelievable display of cardio against Charles Oliveira

Joe Rogan recently commended UFC lightweight Michael Chandler for his extraordinary cardio and unrelenting training schedule. Chandler has established himself as a major player in the UFC's 155-pound division thanks to his aggressive fighting style and exciting bouts.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator and guest comedian Brian Simpson heaped praise on 'Iron's' gas tank. Simpson claimed he was in awe of Chandler's back-to-back backflips in the final round of his five-round war with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last year, and Rogan then waxed lyrical about the former Bellator champion, saying:

"He's an animal. Well, he trains like nobody. I mean, his strength and conditioning routines, you can watch them online; they're f**king crazy. Cam Haynes went and trained with him once, said the guy's a maniac, but that's his weapon."

He added:

"To have that kind of discipline to have that kind of cardio, you have to have that work ethic."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Michael Chandler below (2:31:52):

Michael Chandler shows admiration for Paddy Pimblett despite circulating rumors

With rumors circulating about a potential fight between the two, Michael Chandler has only positive things to say about Paddy Pimblett. Chandler has frequently highlighted Pimblett's potential in the sport by complimenting his marketability and personality.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler acknowledged Pimblett's growing popularity and believes he is on a trajectory to break into the top ranks of the lightweight division. He described 'The Baddy' as:

"A marketable guy, he's a happy guy, he's a fun guy, he's fun to watch, he's fun on the microphone, he's the total package."

While Chandler recognizes Pimblett's potential, he also emphasizes the challenges that come with maintaining success in the UFC by stating:

"Paddy Pimblett is the total package, but can he put it together inside the octagon and continue to keep winning? We'll see."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

