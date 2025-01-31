  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Michael Chandler eager for Paddy Pimblett clash after having faced the “murderers' row” of the UFC lightweight division

Michael Chandler eager for Paddy Pimblett clash after having faced the “murderers' row” of the UFC lightweight division

By Liam Fresen
Modified Jan 31, 2025 11:47 GMT
Michael Chandler (right) welcomes Paddy Pimblett (left) clash following gruelling six-fight streak [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Michael Chandler (right) welcomes Paddy Pimblett (left) clash following grueling six-fight streak [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Michael Chandler was thrown into the UFC lightweight division's deep-end, no doubt upon request, when he made his debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in 2021.

'Iron' then faced Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier in his next four fights. After a brief waiting period, hoping to secure a Conor McGregor clash, the Missouri native then faced 'do Bronx' for a second time at UFC 309 last November.

Chandler has aptly labeled his UFC tenure as facing the "murderers' row" of the division. He has finally begun looking for a potentially less-violent, but equally as fun, matchup for his next fight.

also-read-trending Trending

The former title challenger was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie, where he was asked about the rumors of a potential fight with British UFC star Paddy Pimblett. He said this:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"People have thrown out Paddy Pimblett. [That's] a fun fight, I think comparitively [to] the guys I have fought, the murderers' row I have fought since coming into the UFC, I welcome that fight. It's a big fight, it's a fun fight. I'm a fan of Paddy, I like the way he does things... Inside the confines of competition when that octagon door closes, I want to do some severe damage. I don't really see that in [Pimblett]."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below (14:35):

youtube-cover

Michael Chandler should be removed from UFC rankings, believes Grant Dawson

Michael Chandler is the No. 7-ranked lightweight in the UFC. But fellow 155-pound fighter, Grant Dawson, believes that 'Iron' should not appear in the rankings at all.

The Missouri native is currently 2-4 inside the octagon, a record that does not warrant a place in the lightweight top 15, according to Dawson. 'KGD' himself is 10-1-1 in the UFC and is riding a three-fight winning streak after his win over Diego Ferreira at UFC 311 on Jan. 18.

Dawson was recently interviewed by Inside Fighting, where he discussed Chandler's ranking, saying:

"There are people who do not belong in the top 15 let alone the top 10. If you like at somebody like Michael Chandler, he's 2-4 in the UFC. You put his record up against my record, 11-1 in the UFC... Compared to 2-4 in the UFC, and you say, 'Yeah, the 11-1 guy [is] not ranked. The 2-4 guy ranked in the top 10, top 7.' It doesn't make any sense... You've got these guys, they're not looking to fight the up-and-comers. They need to take Michael Chandler out of there."

Catch Grant Dawson's comments below (7:40):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी