"U quit like an absolute sausage!" - Paddy Pimblett issues savage retort at Renato Moicano in no-holds-barred online exchange over potential fight

Paddy Pimblett and Renato Moicano's feud won't be ending anytime soon. Pimblett recently retaliated against Moicano by giving the Brazilian a stern warning.

For context, Moicano stepped in on short notice to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 311 this past weekend after Makhachev's original opponent Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from the title fight due to a back injury.

Moicano looked great in the initial moments, however, Makhachev's wrestling prowess was too much for him to handle as the reigning champion took 'Money' to the ground in the opening round and submitted him via D'Arce choke to make a record fourth lightweight title defense.

This prompted a reaction from Pimblett, who took to his social media and bashed Moicano for tapping out so quickly. In response, the former title challenger stated on X that the Brit would face the same fate if the two ever fought, writing:

''Paddy pimblitch is talking sh*t! Let me tell you something you gonna tap if we fight! You never got a short notice fight in your life imagine one day notice! #ufc #mma''

Pimblett responded promptly, stating that he would submit Moicano in the same manner as Makhachev, writing:

''I’m not talking sh*t Renato I’m talking facts, u tapped after like 2 seconds like a b*tch, only chance you’ll ever get to be a @ufc world champ & u quit like an absolute sausage! I’d make u quit just like Islam did you''

Moicano previously hinted at a potential fight with Pimblett at UFC London, however, that seems unlikely.

As for Pimblett, he is undefeated in the promotion with a win streak of six fights. In his most recent octagon appearance at UFC 304 last year, the 30-year-old secured an opening-round submission win against King Green.

Renato Moicano blasts Paddy Pimblett for his remarks

Paddy Pimblett's reaction to Renato Moicano's first-round submission loss against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 didn't sit well with Moicano.

Moicano recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and blasted Pimblett, claiming that the UFC has always favored him. He said:

''Pimblett is unbelievable. He never beat anybody that is good in the octagon. UFC always favors him for a reason, you know? He has millions of followers. That's a spoiled brat motherf*cker, you know. They give him everything that he needs. He never took a fight on short notice...He has like, the silver spoon. They're going to feed him the best match-ups. They're going to do everything that is good for him.''

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (via Jedi Goodman's X post):

