British striker Liam Harrison is the latest fighter to give his thoughts on the upcoming main event of ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. Headlining ONE’s first event of the year, Superbon Singha Mawynn will look to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship against the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov.

Both fans and fighters are split in this matchup that takes place right at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. Excited to finally see it happen after the fight has been on the cards for nearly a year, Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison also sees the fight as an extremely tough-to-call contest.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he gave this prediction:

“Tough fight. Very tough fight. If anyone is going to be able to take the belt away from Superbon, it’s Allazov because he’s an animal. But in the performances Superbon has been putting on so far against similar guys like Marat Grigorian, he didn’t really get touched, and it was beautiful to watch, poetry in motion. So, if he fights like that then I can’t see Allazov touching him.”

He added:

“But it only takes one mistake. Allazov has got nasty power in his kicks and punches. Superbon will have to be on the top of his game, and if he is, he’ll win.”

WATCH: Liam Harrison and ONE Championship’s insane Muay Thai and kickboxing knockouts

British striker Liam Harrison produced a career highlight to add to his already impressive list of achievements in 2022. Producing ONE’s Muay Thai/Kickboxing Fight of the Year with his incredible comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai, the fight alongside others has been put under the spotlight in a recent highlight reel on the promotion’s YouTube channel:

“Relive some of the most incredible Muay Thai and kickboxing knockouts in ONE, featuring British striking legend Liam Harrison’s unbelievable comeback against Muangthai PK.Saenchai, featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK.Saenchai’s astonishing first-round KO of Saemapetch Fairtex, AND MORE!”

Harrison met Muangthai PK. Saenchai in April at ONE 156. Facing some serious adversity early on in the fight, the Brit was dropped by a high kick from Muangthai. After successfully answering the count, it wasn’t long before he found himself down on the mat again just moments later.

With an incredible display of heart and toughness, Liam Harrison once again answered the count. Knowing that the fight was slipping away from him, ‘The Hitman’ dialed it up to ten and went after his opponent in an act of fight or flight. After securing a knockdown, he followed it up with two more in quick succession to secure the TKO victory and complete one of the best comebacks in ONE Championship history.

Poll : 0 votes