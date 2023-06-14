"He’s announcing the move to 155" - Fans hold their breath amidst speculation of Max Holloway’s lightweight announcement on Ariel Helwani’s show

Max Holloway's upcoming appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani has fans speculating that he may make the move to the 155-pound weight division. Holloway previously competed at lightweight against Dustin Poirier for the interim title but ended up losing a five-round unanimous decision to 'The Diamond' at UFC 236.

Helwani posted the following to his Twitter account announcing Holloway's in-studio appearance.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Can’t wait. The Blessed Express rolls through the studio for the very first time tomorrow.Can’t wait. The Blessed Express rolls through the studio for the very first time tomorrow. Can’t wait. 🚂 https://t.co/ylROvRP95x

A fan with the handle @Skillabilities posted the following reply:

"[Max Holloway is] anouncing the move to 155 [pounds]."

A user with the handle @TheArtOfWar6 retweeted Helwani's post with the following caption:

"Something tells me he's announcing the move to 155 [pounds], I can feel it in my plums"

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Can’t wait. The Blessed Express rolls through the studio for the very first time tomorrow.Can’t wait. The Blessed Express rolls through the studio for the very first time tomorrow. Can’t wait. 🚂 https://t.co/ylROvRP95x something tells me he's announcing the move to 155, i can feel it in my plums twitter.com/arielhelwani/s… something tells me he's announcing the move to 155, i can feel it in my plums twitter.com/arielhelwani/s…

The retweet by @TheArtOfWar6 triggered many fan speculations, including a Max Holloway vs. Rafael Fiziev fight. Some fans suggested that Holloway's chin would get tested at lightweight. One user stated that the road to the lightweight title is much harder for Holloway than another run at the featherweight belt.

Some fans felt that this is the worst time for him to move up, considering that Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez is right around the corner. Holloway has a dominant win over Yair Rodriguez from UFC Fight Night 195.

Check out some of the reactions to @TheArtOfWar6's retweet:

Hekoya @hekoya1 @TheArtOfWar6 Porier cracked his muffin. He’s in such a bad position @TheArtOfWar6 Porier cracked his muffin. He’s in such a bad position

tom @tom20__ @TheArtOfWar6 If he stayed at fw just to set allen back im gonna be pissed @TheArtOfWar6 If he stayed at fw just to set allen back im gonna be pissed

Max Holloway's spectacular featherweight run

Max Holloway will always be regarded as one of the greatest featherweights to ever do it in the UFC. In his career spanning 31 fights, 'Blessed' has lost to only four people: Dustin Poirier (145 and 155 pounds), Dennis Bermudez (145 pounds), Conor McGregor (145 pounds) and the current undisputed featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (three times at 145 pounds).

Barring these seven losses, Holloway has looked spectacular is almost all his outings. Known for his volume striking, 'Blessed' made fighters like Charles Oliveira and Brian Ortega quit, earning the TKO finish in each fight.

Max 'Blessed' Holloway [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Holloway has beaten the who's who in the featherweight division, with finishes over fighters like Andre Fili, Jose Aldo (twice), Cub Swanson and Anthony Pettis.

'Blessed' won the interim featherweight title in 2016 and the undisputed title the year after. He had three successful title defenses at 145 pounds, and at one point, moved up a weight class to challenge Poirier in a rematch for the interim 155-pound strap. However, Holloway's only UFC lightweight stint wasn't successful.

Regardless of whether 'Blessed' makes the move to lightweight or not, he has definitely cemented his legacy as one of the best ever in the featherweight division.

Poll : 0 votes