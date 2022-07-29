"He's authentic, he's unrehearsed, he's unfiltered" - Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz's "surgical" insults deserve more credit than they get

Michael Bisping recently ranked Nate Diaz at No.7 on his list of the best-ever trash talkers in UFC history.

'The Count' stated that the 37-year-old veteran has always had an attitude about him and took the example of his fight against Conor McGregor. After calling out the Irishman for a while, Nate Diaz accepted a fight against him on two weeks' notice and managed a submission win at UFC 196. Bisping had this to say about the Stockton native on his YouTube channel:

"He's always had an attitude that kind of 'street cool' to him. When he called out Conor McGregor and then accepted the fight in two weeks' notice and then choked out the biggest star in the sport, Nate Diaz arrived as an absolute megastar. And then he summed up the whole thing with one of the very best one-liners in UFC history."

Bisping went on to dissect Diaz's trash-talking prowess. According to the former middleweight champion, Diaz is never afraid to speak his mind. Furthermore, he is original and not concerned about being a star. 'The Count' added:

"The fact that Nate doesn't give a sh*t about being a star, is a huge part of why he has become one of the UFC's biggest stars of all time. He's authentic, he's unrehearsed, he's unfiltered. Nate is way more surgical with his insults than he is often given credit for."

Watch Bisping talk about Diaz:

McGregor has the ability to get the crowd on his side to make fun of his opponents. However, Diaz managed to hold his own against the Irishman during the build-up to their fights.

Nate Diaz returns at UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev

Diaz finally has the last fight of his UFC contract. He will face the biggest rising star in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev, in an intriguing clash in the welterweight division.

The fight will headline the UFC 279 pay-per-view on September 10. Diaz last fought at UFC 263 and lost a decision against Leon Edwards.

Chimaev, meanwhile, is coming off a split-decision win against Gilbert Burns in his last fight at UFC 273. With a win against a superstar like Diaz, 'Borz' might secure a title shot for himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far