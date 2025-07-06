"He's avoiding me" - Ian Machado Garry takes shots at Belal Muhammad for calling out Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry recently criticized Belal Muhammad for allegedly avoiding a matchup with him. Garry also expressed his frustration over Muhammad's choice to call out several other top contenders instead of him.

Ad

'Remember The Name' is coming off a defeat to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, where he lost his welterweight title. For his potential comeback bout, Muhammad has called out notable fighters like former champion Kamaru Usman and no. 2-ranked contender Sean Brady.

Meanwhile, Garry has been eager to face Muhammad and has made several callouts. The Irishman reiterated his interest in a recent video on Instagram, saying:

"Belal Muhammad is continuing to call out Kamaru Usman. Kamaru Usman has said himself that he's not fighting anytime soon. So, why is he keep calling him? Because he's avoiding me. He's now started to mention Sean Brady's name again, a man he's already knocked out. Imagine calling someone you've already knocked out."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Here's the truth. Had Belal beat [Jack Della Maddalena], he would be fighting me in his hometown of Chicago. So, do the right thing. Don't let your hometown down and accept the fight in Chicago. I'll see you soon."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (via @mma_orbit on X):

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Ian Machado Garry revealed his preferred opponent between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena

In his most recent fight at UFC Kansas City, Ian Machado Garry defeated the rising prospect Carlos Prates by unanimous decision. During the post-fight press conference, Garry was asked whom he would prefer to face in a potential championship bout: Belal Muhammad or Jack Della Maddalena.

Ad

In response, 'The Future' said:

"Belal [is my preference]. Nothing to do with style, but just to do with what he's done in the division. He is the champion, he's beaten former champions, he's on a however-many-fight winning streak. I feel like Jack has not done the same workload. And I don't want any question marks on my career. I've told you this, so I want to beat the best guys in the world, and Jack is up there in that level, but I just think Belal has done more to warrant that status."

Ad

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Two weeks later at UFC 315, Della Maddalena crowned himself the new welterweight champion and is currently speculated to make his first title defense against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.