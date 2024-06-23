"He's a bad man" - Watch Joe Rogan's live reaction as Robert Whittaker's uppercut finishes Ikram Aliskerov in less than two minutes

UFC commentator Joe Rogan's reaction to the middleweight matchup between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov has surfaced online. Rogan was watching the UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight while recording an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with his friends, which included former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub.

In a clip uploaded by Schaub to his YouTube channel, the UFC commentator was seen showering praise on 'The Reaper' for his impressive victory.

"Let's go Robert Whittaker. F**k yeah!... Did it in the first round... He's a bad man... 'Bobby Knuckles' still torching people."

Check out Joe Rogan's reaction to the fight below:

Trending

Whittaker took on Aliskerov at the UFC Saudi Arabia event on June 22. The card was held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The original headliner was expected to be a showdown between 'The Reaper' and Khamzat Chimaev. Unfortunately, 'Borz' had to withdraw from the fight due to illness and Aliskerov stepped in as a replacement on short notice.

Coming into the fight, the Dagestani was riding a seven-fight win streak that included victories over Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves. Whittaker, on the other hand, walked into the fight with an impressive unanimous decision win against Paulo Costa at UFC 298.

In their fight, the Australian made light work of Aliskerov and finished him via knockout inside the first two minutes. Whittaker was awarded the Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts and took home an additional sum of $50,000.

Chimaev took to social media to share his thoughts on the fight. 'Borz' congratulated the Australian and expressed his interest in fighting him. He also wished for Aliskerov to recover quickly from the knockout loss.

"Congratulations Robert Whittaker, we are not done! I wish you a speedy recovery Ikram Aliskerov, keep your head up my brother."

Expand Tweet