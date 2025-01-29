“He’s the best fighter in the world to me” - Jordan Estupinan showers twin brother with praise for ONE 170 performance

Jordan Estupinan praised his twin brother, Johan Estupinan, for being "the best fighter in the world."

On January 24, the Estupinan brothers shared a special moment at ONE 170, as they both secured flyweight Muay Thai wins on the same night.

Firstly, Jordan made his promotional debut, defeating Freddie Haggerty, Jonathan Haggerty's younger brother, by unanimous decision.

Later in the night, Johan extended his ONE record to 5-0 with a unanimous decision win against his toughest opponent yet, Johan Ghazali.

Following his ONE debut, Jordan Estupinan joined journalist Nick Atkin for a post-fight interview. Jordan had this to say when asked about his twin brother:

"He’s my brother. I wouldn’t want to fight him. He’s the best fighter in the world to me. I love seeing him fight. And it was a fantastic performance from both of us."

ONE 170 featured four fighters receiving $50,000 performance bonuses; featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai, bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, and lightweight Muay Thai contender Sinsamut.

The replay of ONE 170, including the Estupinan brother's respective unanimous decision Muay Thai wins, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers via watch.onefc.com.

Watch Jordan Estupinan's entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

Jordan Estupinan and Johan Estupinan continue climb in ONE flyweight Muay Thai division

Johan Estupinan's first five fights in ONE Championship have proven he's a legitimate threat to the flyweight Muay Thai world title. The 22-year-old could face a conflict in the future, as his twin brother is fighting in the same division.

Jordan Estupinan has more to prove than his twin brother in the flyweight Muay Thai division. With that said, the Columbian striker showcased his potential with his impressive unanimous decision win against Freddie Haggerty.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title is currently vacant due to Rodtang missing weight for his November 2024 defense against Jacob Smith,

Rodtang is focused on his upcoming non-title kickboxing match against Takeru Segawa, scheduled for the ONE 172 main event on March 23.

It's unclear if ONE will make a vacant Muay Thai title fight in the meantime or wait for Rodtang to return to the "Art of Eight Limbs."

