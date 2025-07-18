"He's the best" - Yuki Yoza rates Petchtanong as top opponent ahead of ONE Friday Fights 116

Yuki Yoza is under no illusions about the magnitude of the challenge awaiting him when he faces Petchtanong Petchfergus at ONE Friday Fights 116 on July 18.

The 27-year-old Japanese talent holds his Thai opponent in the highest regard ahead of their bantamweight kickboxing clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

"In terms of rankings, how can I put it… I think he's the best. If I get past him, I don't think there will be any easy opponents anymore," Yuki Yoza shared on his official YouTube channel ahead of their showdown inside the Thai capital.

Yoza's respect for the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion comes after witnessing the Thai legend's extensive experience and proven ability to compete at the highest level in the striking realm.

Like Yoza, Petchtanong also knows that he has a tough test ahead of him inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

With both fighters understanding the significance of this encounter, their three-round clash promises to deliver the kind of high-level action that has made ONE Friday Fights a must-watch weekly spectacle.

ONE Friday Fights 116 will air live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Watch the full video here:

Petchtanong shuts down Yuki Yoza's brash talk ahead of fight night

Leading up to this hotly anticipated showdown, Yuki Yoza also told ONE Championship that he'll be able to knock out Petchtanong.

The Thai legend, though, does not think that will be the case when the bell rings on fight night.

"Yuki said he would knock me out at Lumpinee Stadium. I think that's a bit of an exaggeration – maybe he's been watching too much anime. Personally, I think it's impossible. I'm the one who will KO him," he told ONE Championship Thailand earlier this week.

