"He's better than his brother" - Ex-UFC star names better fighter between Jake Paul and Logan Paul, claims 'The Problem Child' is ducking him

Mike Perry has just proclaimed Jake Paul to be the superior fighter compared to his older brother Logan Paul. The distinction, which was made during Perry's appearance on Demetrious Johnson's YouTube channel, is one that has been echoed by the online fight community for some time now.

It is Perry's belief that 'The Problem Child's' punching power and willingness to get into fire-fights makes him a better fighter. He is also known for possessing superior boxing technique and having a better grasp of the sport's fundamentals. Perry said:

"Jake, I think he's a little better than his brother. He's got more power. He doesn't box as swift, he's more down to get into a fight. I think that's a really good fight, I don't know why they're trying to duck or dodge. It's because they can't get a knockout in that fight. Jake's hit me with great shots before."

Comparisons between Jake and Logan have been made ever since 'The Problem Child' made his boxing debut. While 'Maverick' boxed KSI twice and hit his ceiling as a pugilist fairly quickly, his younger brother appears to have more potential, having gone on to record several impressive wins.

Furthermore, he no longer fights YouTubers, having faced off against professional fighters early on in his career. Logan, meanwhile, only recently took on his first professional fighter in the form of Dillon Danis. Despite outpointing the ex-Bellator fighter for most of the bout, their affair ended with a disqualification due to Danis' antics.

Was Mike Perry ever scheduled to fight Jake Paul?

Despite the pair's history, with Mike Perry having once sparred Jake Paul, the two men have never booked to fight each other. Instead, Perry was selected as a backup fighter for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match in the event that either Paul or Danis withdrew from the bout.

Now, however, Perry has set his sights on 'The Problem Child.' It is a sensible matchup for him, as Logan is fully committed to his WWE run. Unfortunately, Jake appears to be committed to capturing a world title in boxing, and has graduated from facing declining MMA fighters to professional boxers.