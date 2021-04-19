UFC star Mike Perry slams Jake Paul for calling their sparring session 'light work'

Mike Perry is furious with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for referring to their sparring session as 'light work'. Perry sparred with Jake Paul ahead of his recent fight against Ben Askren on April 17th.

Following their sparring session, Mike Perry initially praised Jake Paul for showing great heart and apparently 'kicking his a**' inside the ring. Following Paul's spectacular first-round knockout victory over Askren, Dustin Poirier stated that he wanted the YouTuber to fight Perry next.

In response, Paul took to Twitter to claim that Perry was 'easy work' inside the boxing ring and stated he preferred to fight Poirier instead. Perry didn't appreciate Paul's comments and blasted him and his team in an angry rant on social media.

He was light work



In his own words “you kicked my ass”



I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Perry shared a video clip from his sparring session against Paul and claimed that even though he got clipped a few times, he was the more aggressive boxer. He said that even though he initially respected Paul after their sparring session, he now considers him a spoilt brat.

Perry then claimed that Paul knew there was no risk involved in fighting Askren, who is predominantly a wrestler. He also stated that Paul's team is full of fake yes men.

"The only clip we got. Go ahead and post some @jakepaul , I took your best shots and walked you down all day. We all know I’m not hard to hit but I’m gonna focus on that now. You know there was no danger in boxing a wrestler last night and you gave me a chance to punch you in the face (and I did) and I respected it. But you mistook that and that’s my fault. I show up with my girl and baby so I don’t bring drama," wrote Perry.

"I show up and fight. I was a fan after you sparred me. You showed heart and you’re already successful and you seemed to have a strong team (power in numbers) but you’re a spoiled brat and I’m rich in life. You’re broke with a bunch of fake yes men around you that you pay for. I don’t f**k with nobody and all the money in the world can’t make you real like me," Perry continued.

Which UFC fighter is Jake Paul targeting for his next fight?

Jake Paul now has three knockout wins as a professional boxer. After his win against Askren, The entire MMA community will now be forced to take him seriously after his win over Askren. Although Paul has repeatedly expressed a desire to face Conor McGregor, that fight isn't likely to happen anytime soon.

Following the win over Askren, Jake Paul called out former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier. Cormier is yet to respond to the callout. However, if he agrees to fight Paul, fans will be looking forward to the bout because DC is not just a wrestler. The former champ-champ knows how to punch and knocked out Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title.