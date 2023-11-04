"He's a bi**h" - Ian Garry goes off on UFC champion Leon Edwards during recent interaction with Gilbert Burns

UFC welterweight Ian Garry recently passed comments on his division's champion Leon Edwards after their recent gym dispute.

Garry met Brazilian native Gilbert Burns at the recently concluded UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis ceremonial weigh-ins, and the two locked each other in a friendly embrace as they exchanged pleasantries.

Burns may have asked Garry a question regarding the controversy surrounding his gym conflict with 'Rocky'. The Irishman suddenly spoke out aloud so as to be audible to the cameras filming the interaction between the two welterweights and remarked about Edwards:

“Because Leon’s a b***h and kicked me out of the gym.”

Last week, Ian Garry came out with comments detailing his experience being barred from the Team Renegade gym, where Leon Edwards and his team train. Garry told The Independent that Edwards and his coaches told him not to return to Team Renegade. He said:

“Gym conflict has absolutely been a massive issue recently. Leon Edwards, his head coach asked me not to come back to Renegade; told me I’m not allowed to train there. The guys at Renegade… it was a great energy. Tom and Ash were very welcoming, lovely and nice to me. It was nothing to do with them. Leon and his head coach had an issue with me training on the mats and recently have asked me not to train there, because, ‘Leon doesn’t want any insecurities or doubts on his own mats, within the gym,’ which I don’t fully understand. I get that we’re both in the top 10 and you might see me as a threat, but I’m not a threat to you right now; I’m not fighting for the title right now. "

What did Team Renegade say about the issue between Leon Edwards and Ian Garry?

Team Renegade responded to Ian Garry's claims about being asked not to return to the gym again by Leon Edwards and his coaches.

The gym put out a statement to The Independent and outlined that a fighter not adding to the culture often results in them not being invited back, a privilege that is offered to few.

“Sometimes the coaches allow fighters to come in from the outside, but this is very much a privilege and not the norm. If the coaches feel it’s not adding to the team’s culture, a fighter is refused entrance. Ian Garry’s more nomadic approach to preparation has given him great results, but it’s not in line with what we are creating at Team Renegade.”

Ian Garry has so far trained at various gyms throughout his career and is described as 'nomadic.'

