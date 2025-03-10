“He’s a big boy” - Bosnian slugger Denis Puric says Nico Carrillo’s move up to featherweight was the perfect career move

Denis Puric believes Nico Carrillo's return to his more natural weight class was the perfect move that the Scottish knockout monster did at this point in his career.

Carrillo, who ran riot in the bantamweight division, decided to move back up to featherweight and re-establish his dominance in ONE Championship.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric said he's interested in seeing what Carrillo does in the 155-pound Muay Thai division after his monstrous dominance at 145 pounds.

"Oh, yeah, he's a big kid. He's a big boy. I think it was a good idea for him to go up there and let's see what he can do in featherweight," said Denis Puric.

Nico Carrillo may have made his name in the bantamweight division, but the 5-foot-10 Scotsman made his ONE Championship debut as a featherweight when he faced and stopped Furkan Karabag in Bangkok.

He then decided to move down a weight class and proceeded to wreak havoc with three straight knockout wins over Muangthai PK Saenchai, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Carrillo ultimately earned a world title opportunity against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 170.

However, Superlek pulled out of the January card due to injuries and Carrillo faced Nabil Anane for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Unfortunately for Carrillo, he fell to the 6-foot-4 phenom via first-round stoppage.

Carrillo has since revealed that he can't make the bantamweight limit of 145 pounds without compromising his health, and that returning to featherweight was the next logical step.

Nico Carrillo proud to teach MMA legend Georges St-Pierre his Muay Thai secrets

Nico Carrillo may be busy training for his next match in ONE Championship, but he quickly offered his time to teach his Muay Thai secrets to the legendary Georges St-Pierre.

GSP was in Phuket, Thailand the past week when he decided to polish on his striking at the famed Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA Gym.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo relished the time brief he spent as the former UFC welterweight and middleweight world champion's Muay Thai coach.

"I was taking him through a Muay Thai session. I was actually the coach. I took him through some fun techniques and stuff I've been teaching in seminars," said Carrillo.

