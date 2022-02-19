He's big, he's explosive, he's strong - Jamahal Hill on UFC Fight Night opponent Johnny Walker 

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill will see an intriguing light heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill go down in the main event of the fight card.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Hill weighed in on Walker as an opponent. 'Sweet Dreams' gave props to the Brazilian for his mentality. However, he feels Walker is not up to his level when it comes to skill:

"I think people were really taking with him when he first came in. But, from the aspect of just like the talent, things like that, yeah, he is big, he is explosive, he's a strong dude. And there's something to be said about someone who is comfortable fighting, you know what I mean. That's one of the biggest things, being comfortable fighting. He's comfortable in the fight. So, yeah, he has those things going on. But outside of that just we're talking like raw skill, pure talent, understanding of fighting and things like that, he's not on this level."

Catch Jamahal Hill's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Jamahal Hill returned to winning ways in his last fight against Jimmy Crute after suffering his sole career loss against Paul Craig. Meanwhile, Johnny Walker has not had the best time of it lately, having dropped three out of his last four fights in the UFC.

Jamahal Hill did a 'shoey' after weighing in for his fight against Johnny Walker

Jamahal Hill is not just an entertaining fighter. He showed off an amusing side after successfully making the light heavyweight limit ahead of his clash against Walker.

He did a 'shoey' to rehydrate himself after coming down from the scales. Heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa has made this celebration a trend in the UFC.

While Hill certainly enjoyed himself during the weigh-in, fans are in anticipation of what will come in his next fight.

UFC @ufc



vs



[ You can feel the intensity through the screen @JohnnyWalker vs @JamahalH goes down TOMORROW on @ESPNPlus #UFCVegas48 | Prelims 4 pmET | Main Card 7 pmET ] You can feel the intensity through the screen 💢@JohnnyWalker vs @JamahalH goes down TOMORROW on @ESPNPlus 💥[ #UFCVegas48 | Prelims 4 pmET | Main Card 7 pmET ] https://t.co/IH52x1VdBe

Hill is a talented fighter with a good skillset who may have a decent future in the UFC's light heavyweight division. He's currently No.12 in the 205-lb rankings and a win over Walker will give him a good chance of cracking the top 10.

However, Walker was the one considered to be the next big thing in the division not too long ago. His recent form might fool a lot of people into underestimating him. Still, the Brazilian remains a formidable threat to any opponent.

Fans will be in for a treat when the octagon door closes for the main event this weekend.

Edited by Aziel Karthak