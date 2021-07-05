"He's a big game hunter" - Dan Hardy explains why he believes Conor McGregor will outshine Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor will rise to the occasion and overcome all odds to beat Dustin Poirier in their upcoming trilogy fight. With his back to the wall following a knockout loss, McGregor takes on Poirier in a fight for all the marbles at UFC 264.

The greatest fighters always rise to the biggest occasions and Dan Hardy believes the same will be the case with Conor McGregor.

In a recent interaction with Submission Radio, Hardy said he feels the Irishman will outshine Poirier in their trilogy fight. Referring to McGregor as a "big game hunter," Hardy says that he shines brightest when the stakes are at their highest.

Hardy feels that Conor McGregor will come into the fight looking really sharp and will display his vast array of skills inside the cage.

"It's weird you know, because my logical head goes well, I think if they fought 10 times, Poirier wins probably 60-70% times you know but McGregor is a big game hunter and these are the kind of moments where he shines. I just feel like McGregor's going to come in looking really sharp and he's going to show the depth in talent he's got in comparison to Poirier."

"There is something special about Conor McGregor," claims Dan Hardy

Giving all due respect to Poirier, Hardy said that McGregor makes finishing fights look easy and is a very rare talent. Hardy believes McGregor underestimated Poirier in the rematch but won't repeat the same mistake again.

"When he [Poirier] gets a win he earns it, he has to dig deep. McGregor has been making it look easy for years. I know he's struggled of late but look at the way he ran through Cowboy, at the way he dropped Nate Diaz several times in their second fight and Leon couldn't put him down. Leon's a big, fast welterweight. There's something special about Conor. I don't think he landed cleanly on Poirier but I also don't think he brought his brain with him last time. I don't think he makes that same mistake again."

