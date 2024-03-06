"He’s been a big mouth about coming to South Africa” - Dricus du Plessis issues fresh challenge to Israel Adesanya for potential “legacy fight”

Due to ongoing injuries, Dricus du Plessis may have passed up on the opportunity to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 300. Still, the middleweight king has sent his rival a new challenge.

During his recent appearance on fellow UFC fighter Cameron Saaiman's podcast, 'Stillknocks' highlighted his shared interest with Adesanya in bringing a fight card to Africa.

UFC CEO Dana White has also indicated his keenness to schedule a UFC Africa card, and du Plessis has suggested that he and 'The Last Stylebender' do battle on the Mother Continent.

During the champion's recent podcast appearance, Saaiman asked him what he thought of Adesanya's recent statement that the camp of 'Stillknocks' wasn't interested in fighting on UFC 300.

The South African said this:

"I don't care. The fight's gonna happen. He's been a big mouth about coming to South Africa and dragging carcasses, I mean, that's what he said. So be a man of your word, step up, do it. Let's make UFC Africa. Let's make that happen. Obviously that is what I would love in an ideal situation. Fighting Israel Adesanya on African, and South African, soil."

He continued:

"Hosting that event and making history for the UFC, for myself, and for him. That's his heritage, he was born in Africa. So let's make the history, talk about something big. Bigger than yourself... That is a legacy fight."

Watch Dricus du Plessis' interview below from 26:30:

Dricus du Plessis breaks down Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

UFC 300 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

'Sweet Dreams' will be eager to reclaim the title he was forced to vacate after tearing his Achilles tendon last year, while Pereira will hope to avenge his coach, Glover Teixeira's defeat against Hill at UFC 283, for the 205-pound title.

After Dricus du Plessis expressed his desire to become a UFC two-division champion during his recent appearance on Cameron Saaiman's podcast, he shared his thoughts on the clash between Pereira and Hill.

'Stillknocks' said this:

"One guy who is such a clinical striker and then you have this guy that just fires and he throwns bombs. If Jamahal Hill knocks out Alex Pereira I will not be surprised. We've seen Alex get hurt, a lot. But I don't think Jamahal Hill needs to make it a dog fight the whole time." [36:10-36:35]