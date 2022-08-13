"He's chasing checks" - Anthony Smith on Charles Oliveira allegedly pursuing Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz fights

Anthony Smith recently suggested that the reason Charles Oliveira was chasing a fight against Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz rather than Islam Makhachev is because of the larger paychecks associated with those potential contests.

McGregor and Diaz are two of the biggest superstars on the UFC roster. Securing a fight against either guarantees a huge sum of money.

While speaking on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, 'Lionheart' reiterated the same and said that he doesn't think 'do Bronx' is afraid to take on Makhachev in a fight:

"I don't think for a second that Charles Oliveira is afraid of Islam. All those names [McGregor, Diaz] got big juicy goddamn paychecks connected to them. Especially because the UFC is giving him his pay-per-view points. So, even though he currently doesn't hold the title, they gave him his pay-per-view points for his last fight and leading into this fight as champion."

Smith added that despite not being the UFC lightweight champion officially, Oliveira received pay-per-view points for his last fight against Justin Gaethje.

The Brazilian will once again receive that reward in his next fight. Hence, Smith feels he should look to maximize these opportunities:

"So, if you get in there with Nate Diaz, you get in there with Conor, he is chasing checks. Why would you not do that first? If you get a Conor fight or a Nate Diaz fight, and you're the one holding pay-per-view points, f**king do that sh*t."

Charles Oliveira is set to take on Islam Makhachev next

Charles Oliveira is set to return at UFC 280 on October 22 as the former UFC lightweight champion takes on Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

The bout will be contested for the vacant lightweight championship, which 'do Bronx' lost due to missing championship weight by half a pound ahead of his UFC 274 fight against Justin Gaethje.

However, he secured his position as the No.1 contender with a stunning first-round submission win against 'The Highlight'. Yet another win against a dangerous contender like Makhachev will further secure his legacy as one of the greatest lightweight fighters in UFC history.

