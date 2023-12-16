"He's chasing views as a 30-year-old man" - Jake Paul reacts to KSI's live sparring session with IShowSpeed

YouTubers turned boxers Jake Paul and KSI have a long-running feud, and earlier this Friday, the Brit took on IShowSpeed in a sparring session at the same time as Jake Paul vs. Andre August featured on DAZN. However, 'The Problem Child' is indifferent to his rival's antics.

If the sparring session was the English YouTuber's way of trying to snatch interest away from the younger Paul brother's fight, one can safely assume that the ploy has largely failed. The 26-year-old closed out his fight fast with a spectacular first-round knockout.

During the post-fight press conference for the event, the 26-year-old was quizzed on whether he thinks KSI vs. IShowSpeed was now officially dead. Surprisingly, Paul didn't try to trash-talk the Brit but said:

"I don't know. I don't care, it's just two different things. He is chasing views as a 30-year-old man and I'm chasing legacy and belts. All kudos to him. I hope he makes his wildest dreams come true."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (23:06):

'The Problem Child' is now 8-1 as a professional boxer and is 4-1 in his last five. His only loss has come via a split decision against Tommy Fury last February. In contrast, 'JJ' holds a pro record of 1-1. However, he is undefeated in exhibitions.

Jake Paul compares his selling potential to KSI's

Jake Paul's fight against Andre August has reportedly ended up very lucrative for the social media star. According to 'The Problem Child, ' the fight night has broken a notable Orlando boxing record.

In a social media post preceding the event, the YouTube superstar laid out some statistics showing off his selling potential while trashing KSI's recent fight.

According to the post, Paul vs. August has broken the record for the highest ticket sales in Orlando's boxing history. Additionally, the average ticket price for the event has touched a whopping $150, while it was $62.5 for KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Screenshot courtesy @jakepaul on X