'He's my coach, man' - Former interim UFC lightweight champion opens up on his recent conversation with Brock Lesnar

Tony Ferguson has admitted that he is still in touch with his Ultimate Fighter coach Brock Lesnar. El Cucuy, who still addresses Lesnar as his coach as a show of respect, claimed that he isn't always going to reveal the names of people he stays in touch with.

During his recent conversation with Submission Radio, Tony Ferguson revealed that he recently turned to his TUF coach Brock Lesnar for advice. Ferguson added that he only brings up his special associates' names when he needs to.

"Yeah, coach. He's my coach, man. People be like, 'You walk around like Ronin and you do this other shit'. I'm like, 'F**k you, pay me'. Just because I don't blurt out everybody's names until I can tell you who I know or who I'm associated with. Nah dawg, I keep that special. I bring it when I need to."

Tony Ferguson was part of Brock Lesnar's Ultimate Fighter team back in 2011. During The Ultimate Fighter: Team Lesnar vs. Team dos Santos, El Cucuy broke out onto the scene under The Beast Incarnate's guidance.

A fight between Lesnar and dos Santos never took place, though, as the former was forced to withdraw from his fight against JDS, who faced Shane Carwin instead.

Tony Ferguson has established his place as one of the best UFC lightweights after his breakthrough under Brock Lesnar

Tony Ferguson is one of the most well-renowned UFC lightweights in the world today. The former inter UFC lightweight champion is best known for his 12-fight win streak in the promotion.

Some of El Cucuy's iconic wins have been over the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee, whom Ferguson beat to win the interim belt.

Tony Ferguson is currently enduring a bit of a rough patch in the UFC. His 12-fight winning streak was brought to an end in 2020 by Justin Gaethje and later that same year, El Cucuy lost to Charles Oliveira too.

Ferguson will look to get back in the win column with a victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.