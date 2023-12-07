"He's collecting Infinity Stones" - Daniel Cormier shares a hilarious comic analogy, likening Alex Pereira to Thanos

Daniel Cormier has drawn parallels between the UFC journey of Alex Pereira and the goals of Thanos, a famous villain from the Marvel franchise.

'DC' recently made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. At one point, the conversation diverted to current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Cormier compared the Brazilian's achievement of capturing multiple belts in the promotion to that of Thanos' ability to collect Infinity Stones in the Marvel movies.

The former two-division UFC champ added that Pereira might not even have embarked upon this journey if it were not for Israel Adesanya's comments about him in 2020:

"My cousin had the greatest analogy for Pereira. He goes, 'He is Thanos, literally just collecting f**king... Infinity Stones.' ... I love Marvel. It was like when Thanos showed up and he's just collecting Infinity Stones. There's a timeline, you know, there's a bad guy and [another] bad guy and then there's this ultimate bad guy, who is just in some f**king bar in Brazil and Izzy had to open his mouth. If Izzy would've just shut the f**k up, [Pereira] would have stayed where he was."

You can check out Daniel Cormier's comments from the 23:15 mark below:

In 2020, 'The Last Stylebender' did an interview with Sporting News Australia where he spoke about Pereira. Adesanya said the Brazilian would possibly spend his future days bragging about his kickboxing victories over Adesanya in a bar, while 'The Last Stylebender' would go on to achieve legendary status.

You can check out his comments below:

After winning the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 295, Alex Pereira called out Adesanya, admitting that the Nigerian-New Zealander's words in the 2020 interview served as motivation for him.

Check out Alex Pereira's words below:

Alex Pereira pranked Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 295

Over time, Daniel Cormier and Alex Pereira appear to have formed a friendly relationship and the two can often be seen doing humorous activities and banter on social media day.

In the lead-up to UFC 295, Cormier and Pereira had an interaction where the former asked Pereira to attempt his notorious leg kicks on him, increasing the intensity of the kicks with each attempt.

Pereira then got ahold of a golf club and asked Daniel Cormier to stand with his back turned. 'DC' hesitantly obliged and took his position. 'Poatan' then proceeded to smack the back of Cormier's head, making him think that the Brazilian had hit him with the golf club.

An account named @fullviolence on Instagram uploaded the humorous interaction: