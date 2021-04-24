"He's a very complete fighter" - Georges St-Pierre provides his assessment of UFC 261 rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Georges St-Pierre has provided his assessment of the upcoming UFC 261 rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, explaining how Gamebred could end up winning the title in his second crack at Usman.

During his guest appearance on the UFC 261 weigh-in show, Georges St-Pierre reflected on the fact that Masvidal took the first fight with Usman on six days' notice and was still able to stuff a lot of the champion's takedowns.

However, GSP believes Masvidal will be better prepared for the fight this time around, as Gamebred also seems to be in better physical condition. The former UFC welterweight king said:

"Well, last time he took the fight on 6 days' notice and he did very well. You know, he stuff a lot of Kamaru Usman's takedowns, if I remember well, he won the first round. Now he's gonna be better prepared for this, so his physical condition will be much better."

St-Pierre also heaped praise on reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, claiming that The Nigerian Nightmare has an amazing skill-set and is a very complete fighter. GSP added that Usman could lead the fight in whichever direction he wishes to.

However, St-Pierre was quick to highlight the immense knockout power Masvidal possesses and how he can end the fight at any given time with one precise strike. GSP stated:

"On the other hand, Usman got all the tools. He's a very complete fighter. His speciality if mostly wrestling but I mean, he's very good everywhere. So Usman, the way I see it, has a chance to lead the fight wherever he wants it to be. On the other hand, Masvidal has a chance to surprise everybody. He has that knockout power, that precision that he can end the fight at any given time. So, it's a great matchup."

Kamaru Usman looking to silence Jorge Masvidal for good at UFC 261

Advertisement

Kamaru Usman will face Jorge Masvidal once again after already having beaten Gamebred at UFC 251 on Fight Island last year. The Nigerian Nightmare has claimed he wants to beat a fully prepared Masvidal this time around and silence him for good.

With wins over Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns also on his resume as the welterweight champion, Usman will be hoping to do the double over Gamebred on April 24th in Jacksonville, Florida.