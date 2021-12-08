"He's in control of his destiny" - Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor's future in MMA

Dustin Poirier has reflected on Conor McGregor's future in the sport of mixed martial arts.

During a recent interview with Brian Campbell on Morning Kombat, 'The Diamond' spoke briefly regarding Conor McGregor and what the future has in store for Poirier's arch-rival going forward.

According to Dustin Poirier, he isn't concerned about Conor McGregor and is completely focused on winning the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269. However, 'The Diamond' believes that if there's anyone who could get back on track and pull themselves together, it's the former two-division UFC champion.

"I'm not really looking at him, I'm looking at the next challenge, the lightweight title. But, you know, if anybody can pull it back together and get back on top, he's definitely one of those guys that could, you know it's up to him. He's in control of his destiny, of whatever he's gonna do," Dustin Poirier said.

Leading into UFC 269, Dustin Poirier has fought and defeated Conor McGregor twice. At UFC 257, 'The Diamond' avenged his loss to McGregor from 2014 by beating him in their rematch. Poirier concluded the trilogy with yet another victory over 'Notorious' at UFC 264.

Check out Dustin Poirier's interview with Morning Kombat below:

Dustin Poirier will face Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269

At this weekend's UFC 269 pay-per-view, Dustin Poirier will challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. 'The Diamond' will fight for undisputed gold for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

Heading into UFC 269, 'Do Bronx' won the vacant title by beating Michael Chandler at UFC 262. The UFC lightweight title was vacated after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who walked away from the sport after his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC 269 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will feature several other exciting fights, including a bantamweight title defense from Amanda Nunes.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Genci Papraniku