"He’s a coward" - Belal Muhammad continues beef with Kamaru Usman, claims he's a bad matchup for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'

Belal Muhammad recently criticized Kamaru Usman, taking a jab at Usman's recent performances in the UFC and stating that he presents a difficult matchup for the former number one pound-for-pound fighter.'The Nigerian Nightmare' currently holds a record of 1-3 in his last four fights in the UFC. His most recent fight was against Joaquin Buckley, where he secured a unanimous decision victory, ending his losing streak. Prior to that, Usman lost to Khamzat Chimaev and suffered two defeats against Leon Edwards.In a discussion on the No Scripts Podcast, Muhammad shared his thoughts on Usman's current standing in the promotion.&quot;Kamaru Usman's injured. He's not fighting. He's staying on the sidelines. He's 1-3 in his last four fights, and he's trying to talk big game... That was the fight that made the most sense. We had a podcast where I slapped him. And, you’d want to get your get back. But the fact that he didn't, he knows that the slap hurt him, and he knows that it’s just a bad matchup for him.&quot;He added:&quot;As a man, for somebody to slap you and you to say no,... and for you to not post it or talk about it, it just shows what type of person you are. He’s a coward.&quot;Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):When Ian Garry slammed Belal Muhammad for calling out Kamaru UsmanAfter losing the welterweight title at UFC 315, Belal Muhammad expressed his desire to face Kamaru Usman in a grudge match to settle their rivalry stemming from the podcast incident. However, Usman showed little interest in the matchup and often overlooked it.In a post on Instagram, Ian Garry, who was following these developments, took a dig at Muhammad, saying:&quot;Belal Muhammad is continuing to call out Kamaru Usman. Kamaru Usman has said himself that he's not fighting anytime soon. So, why is he keep calling him? Because he's avoiding me.&quot;Muhammad and Garry are currently scheduled to face each other in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on Nov. 22.