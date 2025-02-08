"He’s crafty and elusive" - Dustin Poirier breaks down Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria and believes it will be determined by one factor 

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are rumored to be discussing a potential champion vs. champion mega-fight. Makhachev's domination over the lightweight division has left him with few obvious title contenders outside of Arman Tsarukyan, who UFC CEO Dana White confirmed will not get the next title shot.

Topuria's championship reign has not lasted as long as Makhachev's. But 'El Matador' knocked out arguably the two best fighters in divisional history in back-to-back title fights, namely Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Given the Spaniard's previous two victories, he too has been left with few obvious and exciting contenders to face at featherweight, outside of a rematch with Volkanovski.

Topuria has shared his interest in moving to lightweight to challenge Makhachev, and the Dagestani's former opponent, Dustin Poirier, recently weighed in on the potential matchup.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Diamond' was recently interviewed by Helen Yee, who asked the UFC lightweight to break down Makhachev vs. Topuria. He said this:

"If [Topuria] can stop the takedowns, I think his boxing is bigger than Islam's. He's a bigger puncher. Islam's technique is getting a lot better on the feet, he's crafty and elusive, when I fought him. He fought at a weird range. But I think the size difference is just too much [for Topuria], I believe."

Watch Dustin Poirier break down Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria below (6:20):

Ilia Topuria oozes confidence while calling for Islam Makhachev fight

Ilia Topuria's consecutive knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have seen him look to move to lightweight in search of fresh and exciting challenges. His eagerness to move divisions has been criticized by some, whilst others, such as Robert Whittaker, believe his two title victories at 145 pounds warrant a move to lightweight.

'El Matador' is currently in Sydney, Australia, where he will corner his brother, Aleksandre Topuria, at UFC 312. Ahead of the pay-per-view card, the featherweight champion was interviewed by mainevent, where he discussed his desire to face Makhachev.

He said this:

"What I want to do is move up to 155 because I know by fact that I can become a two-weight world champion. Islam, he is a great fighter, he is the number one pound-for-pound... For me, myself, I'm the best fighter in the world. I know that I can do with him whatever I want to do."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on fighting Islam Makhachev below (4:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.