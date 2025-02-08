  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "He’s crafty and elusive" - Dustin Poirier breaks down Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria and believes it will be determined by one factor 

"He’s crafty and elusive" - Dustin Poirier breaks down Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria and believes it will be determined by one factor 

By Liam Fresen
Modified Feb 08, 2025 12:11 GMT
Dustin Poirier (middle) breaks down the key points in Islam Makhachev (left) vs. Ilia Topuria (right) potential clash [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Dustin Poirier (middle) breaks down the key points in Islam Makhachev (left) vs. Ilia Topuria (right) potential clash. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are rumored to be discussing a potential champion vs. champion mega-fight. Makhachev's domination over the lightweight division has left him with few obvious title contenders outside of Arman Tsarukyan, who UFC CEO Dana White confirmed will not get the next title shot.

Topuria's championship reign has not lasted as long as Makhachev's. But 'El Matador' knocked out arguably the two best fighters in divisional history in back-to-back title fights, namely Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Given the Spaniard's previous two victories, he too has been left with few obvious and exciting contenders to face at featherweight, outside of a rematch with Volkanovski.

Topuria has shared his interest in moving to lightweight to challenge Makhachev, and the Dagestani's former opponent, Dustin Poirier, recently weighed in on the potential matchup.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Diamond' was recently interviewed by Helen Yee, who asked the UFC lightweight to break down Makhachev vs. Topuria. He said this:

"If [Topuria] can stop the takedowns, I think his boxing is bigger than Islam's. He's a bigger puncher. Islam's technique is getting a lot better on the feet, he's crafty and elusive, when I fought him. He fought at a weird range. But I think the size difference is just too much [for Topuria], I believe."

Watch Dustin Poirier break down Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria below (6:20):

youtube-cover

Ilia Topuria oozes confidence while calling for Islam Makhachev fight

Ilia Topuria's consecutive knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have seen him look to move to lightweight in search of fresh and exciting challenges. His eagerness to move divisions has been criticized by some, whilst others, such as Robert Whittaker, believe his two title victories at 145 pounds warrant a move to lightweight.

'El Matador' is currently in Sydney, Australia, where he will corner his brother, Aleksandre Topuria, at UFC 312. Ahead of the pay-per-view card, the featherweight champion was interviewed by mainevent, where he discussed his desire to face Makhachev.

He said this:

"What I want to do is move up to 155 because I know by fact that I can become a two-weight world champion. Islam, he is a great fighter, he is the number one pound-for-pound... For me, myself, I'm the best fighter in the world. I know that I can do with him whatever I want to do."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on fighting Islam Makhachev below (4:50):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी