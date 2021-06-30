"He's creating a monopoly" - Jake Paul explains how Dana White is mistreating UFC fighters

In his recently released video on YouTube, Jake Paul blasted UFC president Dana White. The YouTuber-turned-boxer criticized White for not paying his fighters the amount they deserved to get paid.

In the latest Bitcoin press conference attended by Jake Paul, he explained that UFC fighters are risking their lives for White and the organization, who in return are creating a monopoly.

"Yeah look, I mean, at the end of the day these fighters are getting into the ring and risking their lives and people like Dana White, who own the UFC are basically creating a monopoly. UFC fighters out of any organization, out of any league that there is, the owners take the most amount of the cut versus the fighters."

Jake Paul added that he and his brother Logan Paul have now created this movement to help fighters reach their proper pay.

"Me and my brother are [have] created this movement forward to help fighters reach their pay because if you're in the UFC, your boss is Dana White and you're like, 'Hey I don't think we're getting paid fair' because he'll just cut you and throw you off to the side. And so what I'm doing, my movement forward is showing these fighters that you don't need a promotion, you don't need a promoter and you don't need assigning to these longer deals."

Jake Paul believes that fighters should create their own hype

Jake Paul added during his statement that fighters should create their own hype and use social media to do it, similar to what he did.

'The Problem Child' added that White also doesn't make the fights that fans want to see.

"Create your own hype, use social media. Dana White doesn't make the good fights happen, he doesn't make the fights that the fans wanna see because he can't pay these fighters enough or doesn't wanna pay these fighters enough."

Jake Paul will be boxing former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28, having beaten former ONE and Bellator 170-pound champ Ben Askren in his last outing.

