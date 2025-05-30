"He's a dawg" - Fans applaud Japanese sensation Yuki Yoza's unparalleled tenacity in stellar ONE Championship debut

Decorated Japanese kickboxing megastar Yuki Yoza has ONE Championship fans singing his praises following a scintillating promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23.
The 27-year-old competed in a bantamweight kickboxing bout against Elbrus Osmanov, who was seeking his seventh victory in the highly competitive ONE Friday Fights circuit.
Instead of taking a big step closer towards earning himself a six-figure main roster contract with ONE, Yoza gifted 'The Samurai' with a three-round thrashing en route to a unanimous decision victory.
The promotion shared the former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight king's perfectly timed sweep of Osmanov that resulted in the Russian standout crashing hard to the canvas on Instagram.
Check out the move below:
Fans flocked to the comments section to give Yoza his flowers, writing:
"He's a dawg and he fights people his size 🔥💯"
"Most impressive was that he managed to still block a solid head kick that could have changed everything if it didn't get blocked. Even with the sweep, if no block could've been a ko. So impressive that he maintained great form and technique."
"He knows everything 😲😲😂"
"He's good! That it's! 🙌"
"Pure art! ❤️🔥"
Yuki Yoza not downplaying nervous feelings before ONE Championship debut
While Yuki Yoza looked extremely comfortable in the ONE Circle in his first outing, he was not afraid to admit that he felt nervous ahead of ONE Friday Fights 109.
The Team Vasileus athlete said as much in his post-fight vlog, which he posted on his YouTube channel:
"Maybe it's because I've been looking really good recently before fights. Maybe it's because I have a lot of confidence in myself. Of course, there are always going to be anxieties, but I overcome them with my confidence and the excitement of being in ONE."
Watch the entire video below: