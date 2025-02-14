"He's dodging the arrow" - Fans react to Alex Pereira beating up "the best Korean heavyweight boxer" at Marvel actor Don Lee's gym during his trip

Alex Pereira squared off in an intense sparring session against a supposed heavyweight boxer during his trip to South Korea. Despite not being fluent in English, 'Poatan' has undeniably become one of the UFC’s most globally adored fighters, effortlessly commanding the loyalty of his fans.

In November 2024, Pereira traveled to South Korea for the first time, seeking some much-needed relaxation after a demanding year inside the octagon. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion recently shared a highlight video on Instagram from his time at the gym of South Korean-American actor Ma Dong-Seok, better known as Don Lee, showcasing a sparring session with what is likely a professional boxer, whom he humorously dubbed "the best Korean heavyweight boxer."

Check out Alex Pereira's post below:

Fans reacted to Pereira's training session and his display of strength on a punching machine against Lee, with many left in awe of the Brazilian's remarkable power and skill.

"The boxer moved from South Korea to North Korea on the basis of beating."

"He's dodging the arrow, lol."

"Korea almost didn't have the best boxer there."

'Poatan' is preparing for his fourth title defense at 205 pounds, where he will face Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313, set to take place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pereira was last seen in action at UFC 307 in October 2024, where he secured a hard-fought knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr., successfully retaining his title.

When Alex Pereira outpowered a South Korean bodybuilder in an arm wrestling challenge

While in South Korea, Alex Pereira teamed up with renowned bodybuilder Kim Kang Min for a training session at a local gym, where the fitness influencer led him through a series of intense workouts before the two faced off in an arm wrestling match.

In a vlog posted on Min's YouTube channel, the pair engaged in an arm wrestling contest, with the outcome unfolding exactly as expected. The bodybuilder struggled, visibly straining to his limits, while Pereira remained calm and collected, staring across at him with ease.

Ultimately, the pair decided to call it a draw at Pereira’s suggestion, with Min clearly relieved to avoid a defeat.

