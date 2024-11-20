  • home icon
  • "Get this guy out of Korea" - Fans react to Alex Pereira getting outperformed by South Korean actor Don Lee on punching machine

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Nov 20, 2024 07:19 GMT
Fans react to Don Lee (right) outscoring Alex Pereira (left) on a punching machine. [Images courtesy: @donlee on Instagram]
MMA fans worldwide have reacted to Don Lee securing a higher score on a punching machine than Alex Pereira. While some were skeptical of the machine, others praised Lee's tremendous power.

During a recent trip to South Korea, Pereira met Lee, well-known for his blockbuster movies, including Eternals and Train to Bhusan. Both of them demonstrated their raw power on a punching machine. Surprisingly, the South Korean superstar outperformed 'Poatan', who is known for his power. Notably, Pereira owns the record for the most powerful punch ever recorded at the UFC Performance Institute.

Check out the post below (via Championship Rounds):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan mocked Pereira, writing:

''Get this guy out of Korea''

Another fan mentioned South Korea's enthusiasm for combat sports, writing:

''Not that surprising when you consider martial arts are baked into the culture of Korea. Everyone participates from a young age.''

Other fans wrote:

''Those things aren’t that accurate bc of how you hit them. I’ve gotten super high scores when I was only 150lbs''
''The way these machines work is that there is a laser behind the bag that times it as it goes up and gives you a score based on how fast it crossed. Don punched up while alex punched striaght on, that probably made a difference''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy of fan reactions to Championship Rounds&#039; X post
Screenshots courtesy of fan reactions to Championship Rounds' X post

Pereira has emerged as a big name for the UFC, having headlined three pay-per-views this year. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 307, the Brazilian put his light heavyweight title on the line against Khalil Rountree Jr. and secured a fourth-round TKO victory.

Alex Pereira supports Jon Jones amidst updates to pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 309

After successfully defending his heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jon Jones moved up to the No.2 position in the pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings, surpassing Alex Pereira.

However, reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev still holds the top spot, which Pereira believes should have gone to Jones. The Brazilian shared an Instagram story advocating for Jones to be the No.1 P4P fighter. He wrote:

''With this change I would be very happy''
Screenshot of Alex Pereira&#039;s Instagram story
Screenshot of Alex Pereira's Instagram story

Edited by C. Naik
