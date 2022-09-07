"He’s dropping fire rap bars" - Fans react to Nate Diaz's epic rant against Khamzat Chimaev fight and UFC

Ahead of his UFC 279 showdown with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz ranted against his upcoming fight and the UFC.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Diaz said:

"I'm the champion of the whole UFC altogether, and I don't give a f**k. What they got me doing right now is they're acting like I called for this fight, which I didn't call for, and I don't want, and I didn't want, and still don't want, but I don't give a f**k. I'll fight anybody."

Diaz continued in an almost hip-hop-esque style:

"Pressure's on him. He better finish me, because he's the next killer in town. Pressure's on me, because I better not get killed by the next best killer in town. Because they're saying he's the best in town."

Fans reacted to the quote on an Instagram post from @mmajunkie.

Some compared the lengthy rant to rap lyrics and appreciated the delivery.

"He’s dropping fire rap bars"

"Nah Nate is too cold with these lines not gon lie I hope he pulls the upset 🥶"

"Felt this"

Others anticipated a win and a potential iconic farewell post-fight interview from the Stockton native:

"Nate P4P 👑"

"If Diaz wins he’s about to have the most iconic post fight interview ever,again."

Some fans hilariously joked about his comments:

"Is it weird I read this with his accent?"

"When you start a text and just press the middle section of the predicted words"

Fans react to Nate Diaz's epic rant.

Nate Diaz contradicts Joe Rogan on asking for the Khamzat Chimaev fight

Nate Diaz is widely expected to bring the curtains down on his UFC career after his welterweight bout against Khamzat Chimaev. Since the fight's announcement, fans have voiced their rage about the matchmaking seemingly undermining a veteran fighter.

Amidst this uproar, UFC commentator Joe Rogan had stated that it was Diaz who asked for the fight. Rogan said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von:

"Nate [Diaz] asked for that fight! Nate wanted to fight Francis Ngannou. Nate is as game as a human being has ever been. That dude is wild."

However, Diaz's latest comments to ESPN MMA prove that he is not in favor of the matchup. Nonetheless, the fan favorite is determined to give a fitting farewell fight to his fans. He remains defiant in the face of what seems like the UFC's attempt to capitalize on his farewell fight by promoting a future star.

