“He’s doing every chemical known to man” - Colby Covington claims "lab project" Jake Paul will KO Mike Tyson within "first two minutes" of fight

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington had some harsh words for celebrity YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul ahead of his fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Paul is scheduled to meet Tyson in a boxing match that will be broadcast live on Netflix. The fight is slated for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. All Netflix subscribers will be able to view the event.

In a recent appearance on SOSCAST hosted by Adam Sosnick, Covingnton gave his honest opinion on the Paul vs. Tyson fight. He slammed Paul for consuming performance enhancing substances, saying:

''Jake's in his mid-20s. He's doing every chemical known to a man. He literally a lab project. They're just juicing him up, him and his brother.''

Predciting the fight, Covington said:

''I think Jake's gonna probably knock him[Mike Tyson] out within the first two minutes.''

Check out Colby Covington's comments on Jake Paul below:

Paul recently fought Ryan Bourland in an eight-round professional boxing bout on March 2. The tournament was held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. The 27-year-old knocked his opponent out in the first round, improving his record to 9-1.

Tyson, on the other hand, hasn't fought a professional bout since 2005. However, 'Iron' met fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout a few years ago, on Nov. 28, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The fight went eight rounds and concluded in a split draw.

Covington's last octagon appearance was against current welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296, where he was defeated via unanimous decision.

What conditions did Colby Covington use to get Ian Garry to fight?

Ian Garry has been eager to take on Colby Covington during the summer. The welterweight contenders have traded barbs with one another on social media.

'Chaos' recently responded to the Irishman, pushing the boundaries of his trash talk. Covington has claimed that he is up to the match, as long as 'The Future' agrees to three conditions, stating:

"Stipulation number one. You and that gold digging w**re got to turn your Instagram comments back on... Stipulation number two... Layla, you've got sixty seconds to convince me and the people why this fight needs to happen so put your husband in the corner, get on your hands and knees and beg... Stipulation number three... Layla, you want to be a star? You want the spotlight? I got it for you, sweetie... I'll give you your 15 seconds of fame, right here, for America's pick of the week."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

