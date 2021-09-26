"He's an evil man" - Ali Abdelaziz defends taking shots at Conor McGregor whenever the Irishman has been in choppy waters

The bad blood between Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor is perhaps the most notable feud between a manager and a fighter on the MMA circuit. Building on their ever-evolving sequence of verbal jabs, Abdelaziz took to Twitter to justify his criticism of the Irishman.

A Twitter user responded to Ali Abdelaziz's tweet that called for fans to display a degree of compassion towards Jon Jones after his most recent run-in with the law. The manager extraordinaire responded to the fan's reply, defending himself for taking shots at Conor McGregor.

"He’s an evil man I Mcgregor," wrote Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter.

Ali Abdelaziz builds on a storied history of beef with Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz claims that the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov changed Conor McGregor.

The long-standing feud between Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz can be traced back to the Dubliner's 2018 clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The feud between the two has only grown since.

Ali Abdelaziz most recently threw shade at McGregor for his altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs. Abdelaziz took to social media, declaring that McGregor's loss to Khabib changed his outlook.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Khabib change this man for life Khabib change this man for life

In the aftermath of his altercation with MGK, Conor McGregor dismissed their run-in at the awards show as nothing. However, Ali Abdelaziz was not going to pass on an opportunity to undermine the Irishman.

Also Read

Conor McGregor is currently reeling from the effects of his loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman is shackled to the bench, nursing his leg. He snapped his tibia and fibula in the dying seconds of his trilogy fight against 'The Diamond.'

While 'The Notorious' is eyeing a 2022 return, nothing has been set in stone just yet. McGregor was medically suspended until January 2022.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh