“He’s explosive and very dangerous” - Bibiano Fernandes expects redemption-seeking Kevin Belingon to come out hot at ONE 171

Despite owning a commanding 3-1 lead in his head-to-head series with Kevin Belingon, Bibiano Fernandes won't be complacent at ONE 171: Qatar. These two eternal rivals will meet for the fifth and final time on Feb. 20 in the promotion's return at Lusail Sports Arena.

'The Flash' and 'The Silencer's' careers will forever be intertwined after their epic rivalry in the world's largest martial arts organization.

In their primes, both former world champions were once considered the best 145-pound fighters in the world. While Father Time has already caught up with the pair, Fernandes vows to give one last amazing show in his MMA swansong.

The Brazilian legend said in a ONE Championship interview ahead of his retirement fight:

"Kevin is a tough dude. He’s explosive and very dangerous. He has good power. He’s been in ONE Championship for a long time as well. We’ve both been there for a long time. When Chatri asked me if I wanted to fight Kevin, I said yeah, let’s do it. And that’s it. I’m here now."

Knowing Belingon's desire for revenge, Bibiano Fernandes won't be caught off guard by the dangerous striker from the Philippines.

The 44-year-old has already taken the Lions Nation MMA affiliate's best shots in the past, and is confident he can once again get the job done once he takes the fight to the ground.

Bibiano Fernandes says he'll focus on jiu-jitsu after retiring from MMA

Win or lose, Bibiano Fernandes will leave his gloves in the circle after ONE 171.

Still, 'The Flash' vowed not to give up martial arts completely, since he'll remain active in his first love - Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

"I will always do jiu-jitsu. I am a five-time world jiu-jitsu champion and I transitioned to mixed martial arts. The thing is, right now, I have my own school, and I have a lot of students right now. And this time, I choose to look after my students. I travel a lot, and I think it’s time for me to pass the knowledge to the next champion," he told ONE.

Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about ONE 171: Qatar.

