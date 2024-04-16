“He’s very fast and strong” - Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell recalls knowledge exchange with Tawanchai

They may be from different camps but world champions Smilla Sundell and Tawanchai PK Saenchai have no problems working with one another.

Sundell once had a brief training session at Tawanchai's stable PK Saenchai Gym in Bangkok, and the pair even traded knowledge during a light sparring session.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sundell talked about the experience of training with one of the best strikers of the current generation and explained what makes Tawanchai operate on a field above almost everyone else.

Smilla Sundell said:

"We did drills and [I had] a one-minute sparring with him. He's very fast and strong. He didn't go full power in sparring, but wow."

Sundell's home gym is at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, and would take almost a two-hour drive to get to PK Saenchai in the country's capital city of Bangkok.

Nevertheless, Sundell just so happened to be in Bangkok at that time and decided to drop by Tawanchai's home gym.

Their brief sparring could prove wonders since they are scheduled to defend their respective world titles.

Tawanchai will defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Sundell, meanwhile, will headline ONE Fight Night 22 opposite Natalia Diachkova and defend her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on May 3 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Both ONE Fight Night 22 and ONE 167 are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Smilla Sundell expects a tough matchup against Natalia Diachokva

Smilla Sundell is practically invincible in ONE Championship, but she's not taking Natalia Diachkova lightly.

'The Hurricane' is a perfect 4-0 in the promotion, while Diachkova holds the same record as the reigning strawweight Muay Thai queen.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Sundell said she expects a tough outing when she faces Diachkova in May:

"I think all my fights are tough. So yeah, a tough test it is going to be against Natalia Diachkova."

Watch Sundell's entire interview below:

