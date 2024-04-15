Smilla Sundell says Tawanchai’s "very strong" mental game keeps him above his peers

It takes talent to recognize talent. Such is the case for ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell, who has high regard for the skill set of fellow world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

'The Hurricane' shared this in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post when asked for her thoughts on the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king.

The 19-year-old Stockholm-born fighter said of Tawanchai, who she had an opportunity to briefly spar with during one of her training sessions:

"He's just a very good fighter, I think his mentality, mental game, is very strong and yeah his body is strong too and everything's good with him."

See the interview below:

Smilla Sundell will be in action at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. She will be defending her world title against Russian challenger Natalia 'Karelian Lynx' Diachkova in the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It will be her second defense of the women's strawweight Muay Thai gold after her all-champion title clash against atomweight division queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues back in September, where she won by TKO in the third round.

Meanwhile, the fighter Sundell was raving about, Tawanchai, is set to see action in June to defend his world title against Thai veteran Jo Nattawut.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime, free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Smilla Sundell pumped for her first headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 22

ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is excited for her title showdown next month as it will also mark the first time that she will be headlining a ONE Championship event.

The Swedish sensation, currently based in Thailand with her family, will defend her world title against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an in-ring interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson at ONE Fight Night 21 earlier this month, Sundell expressed her excitement in once again defending her world title, which is made more significant since she will be headlining the ONE event for the first time.

'The Hurricane' said:

"[I'm] very excited to defend my belt here at Lumpinee next month. It's my first time being the main event, and I want to make it rain gold on me."

Smilla Sundell made her ONE Championship debut two years ago and has won all of her four fights to date. She became world champion in April 2022 by defeating Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan by unanimous decision for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback