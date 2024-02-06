  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He’s finished guys” – Fabricio Andrade details why Kwon Won Il should be his next world title assignment

“He’s finished guys” – Fabricio Andrade details why Kwon Won Il should be his next world title assignment

By James De Rozario
Modified Feb 06, 2024 07:28 GMT
Fabricio Andrade (left) and Kwon Won Il eager to have a rematch.
Fabricio Andrade (left) and Kwon Won Il eager to have a rematch.

Several contenders are lining up for a shot at Fabricio Andrade’s ONE bantamweight MMA world championship, but the divisional ruler believes there is only one man who deserves to punch his ticket to a five-round scrap.

‘Wonder Boy’ is still awaiting his first world title defense after forcing John Lineker to quit between rounds to claim ONE gold at ONE Fight Night 7 in February last year.

And while top-ranked ‘Hands of Stone’ and No.2-ranked Stephen Loman remain hot favorites, the 26-year-old is keen to run it back with South Korean knockout specialist Kwon Won Il.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Fabricio Andrade had this to say on a rematch with ‘Pretty Boy':

“He's a good guy to fight, you know, he brings the heat on. He talks a lot, and he's doing a good job with that, you know, and he's winning fights, you know. He finished guys and yeah, that's why he's a good contender.”

Watch the full interview here:

youtube-cover

The Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai star first crossed paths with Kwon at ONE 158 in June 2022, where the former acquired another highlight-reel finish with a mean body kick inside just 62 seconds of their contest.

His fifth consecutive victory in the bantamweight MMA division earned him a crack at the strap, and he has ruled over the division since.

“I’m going to kill you!” – Kwon hellbent on securing a shot at Fabricio Andrade’s crown

Like Fabricio Andrade, ‘Pretty Boy’ is more than ready to meet the Brazilian for redemption after falling short in their first meeting.

The 28-year-old has strengthened his position as the No.3-ranked contender with three successive wins, and he made his intentions known instantly after making quick work of Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18 this past January.

He said:

“I want to face this other guy. Everybody knows it, right? Hey Fabricio ‘Chicken Dance’ Andrade. Where are you, motherfu**er? I’m going to kill you!”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 18 for free.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...