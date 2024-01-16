“I want Fabricio” – Kwon Won Il says rematch with Fabricio Andrade is the only thing on his mind

At ONE Fight Night 18 last weekend, South Korean KO artist Kwon Won Il delivered a marvelous performance against Shinechagtga Zolsetseg. 'Pretty Boy' dispatched his Mongolian foe inside two rounds via TKO due to some hellacious elbow strikes.

This is the third straight TKO win for the South Korean, who has been on a tear since he last fought his division's king, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

'Pretty Boy' faced 'Wonder Boy' back in 2022 at ONE 158 and suffered a TKO loss due to Andrade's signature body shot. After their fated contest, Andrade went on to win the belt while Kwon snagged three straight TKO wins.

During his post-fight media scrum, Kwon Won Il revealed his plans for the immediate future:

“My next plan is on only one thing. Give me the title shot. I want Fabricio. I’m going to kill him that’s my plan.”

Sounds like a good plan to us. It seems the world champion and his former foe are bound to cross paths yet again. If and when that happens, we're sure it will be fireworks from bell to bell.

Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zolsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18 play-by-play

The 28-year-old Korean slugger started his early attack with tremendous pressure as he pushed Zoltsetseg back with nifty boxing combinations.

‘Pretty Boy’ also surprised everyone by showcasing an underrated aspect of his game: his grappling. He did so by repeatedly taking down Zoltsetseg, who himself has a wrestling background.

Kwon Won Il continued to dominate the second frame as the Mongolian was slowly losing control of the fight due to the accumulating damage he's been receiving.

'Pretty Boy’ eventually assumed the mounted position and punished Zoltsetseg with vicious punches and elbows that prompted referee Herb Dean to end the match at 2:40 of round two.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video is available on demand for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.