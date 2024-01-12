“I won’t get hit” – Kwon Won Il doesn’t think Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg’s ‘one-punch KO’ will work against him 

Kwon Won Il is anticipating a quick night on his return to action at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12. ‘Pretty Boy’ has produced back-to-back finishes to bounce back from his loss to Fabricio Andrade at ONE 158 in 2022.

His opponent, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, is also no stranger to closing the show early with three finishes inside the Circle since signing with ONE Championship.

Rather than engage in a feeling-out process to take the fight slowly and ease into proceedings, the No. 3-ranked South Korean contender isn’t concerned about the power that will be coming back at him on fight night.

He told ONE Championship that he will always hunt for the finish from the opening bell even if his opponents have the same bad intentions:

“Honestly, I am not really interested in getting to know my opponents. One thing I’m aware of is he has strong punches. He’ll likely go for a one-punch KO, as usual. But I won’t get hit.”

ONE Fight Night 18 presents a cautious hurdle for Kwon Won Il

Despite his confidence that he will beat his opponent by any means necessary on January 12, there is a lot at stake in this fight for Kwon Won Il. The 28-year-old has been pursuing a rematch with Andrade ever since his defeat to him, as proven by his impressive wins following the clash with ‘Wonder Boy’.

His former foe now sits at the top of the bantamweight division as the world champion, meaning that a third consecutive win could be exactly what ‘Pretty Boy’ needs to earn his shot at revenge.

A slip-up at the final hurdle could completely derail the challenger’s momentum, and that’s the risk that awaits him on fight night.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription. Check your local listings for more details.