"He's on fire at the moment" - Fans loving Jonathan Haggerty's unstoppable momentum ahead of Superlek super fight in Denver

Current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has amassed an incredible hit list in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The promotion highlighted all the top names that Haggerty defeated in a recent Instagram post, and they wrote the image's caption with:

"Quite the resume 🔥 Can "The General" add Superlek to the list after September 6 when they collide for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE 168: Denver? 👊 @jhaggerty_"

Included in 'The General's' victims were Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, Vladimir Kuzmin, Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo.

Because of these loaded wins, fans gave the British combat sports superstar received positive messages from fans, especially from users @simon_duke, @_normal_nerd_, @yield_tonaught, @donthescholar, and @nebulagenetics_, who commented:

"He's on fire at the moment. He's now got strength and experience. Plus tow belts :)"

"I hope Haggerty avenges his loss 🙏🗣️!!"

"Man im so hyped for this 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🪓🪓🪓👺👺👺👺"

"He's on a tear to be one of the greats, Rodtang has had his number but to me he's in my mt Rushmore of Thai fighters"

"@jhaggerty_ Gonna surprise a lot of you lot when he beats superlek it's haggertys time 🕰️🤫 @onechampionship"

Jonathan Haggerty focused on second meeting with Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver

Following his successful world title defense of the Muay Thai championship against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 in February 2024 with a third-round TKO finish, Haggerty is now preparing to face a familiar foe on September 6.

Haggerty will face Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the co-main event of the ONE 168: Denver card inside the Ball Arena in Colorado, as he not only wants to fend off his challenge but also aims to avenge his 2018 loss during their first encounter outside of ONE Championship.

ONE 168: Denver is ONE Championship's first live event in the United States this year. It will take place at the Ball Arena in Colorado.