"Like a Hollywood story" - Fans equally hyped and inspired after Jonathan Haggerty releases first episode of training camp docuseries

Reigning undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has released a new docuseries on YouTube, where he gives everyone a sneak peek at how he's training for his massive showdown with Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver.

Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion at Ball Arena in Colorado. Recently, he published the first episode of his preparation against his Thai rival.

He wrote the video's description with:

"Jonathan Haggerty Is Set To Face Superlek At ONE 168 In Denver Colorado September 6th. The Highly Anticipated Fight Promises To Be A Thrilling Encounter Showing Two Of The Best Muay Thai Fighters In The Sport."

This new venture for 'The General' not only gives everyone a preview of his routine in the gym but also builds a strong connection with his fans and followers. As expected, it gave everyone a bolt of excitement as users @coppernapper9858, @stespark, @lionmeows, @markdavis8430, and @harlemisthatyou were hyped for this new series from the two-sport world champion.

They commented on the video with positive messages and commented:

"Yes mate I'm in. I snubbed. I love watching you fights. Ive watched the vote sport documentary on you 3 times now.. your story is like a Hollywood story blood sport or some some shtt, unreal stuff.. a joy to watch."

"Seen him live when he knocked out Nong O in Lumpinee, amazing fighter and hope he smashed everyone. Do it for the UK."

"You are awesome. Way to support England. I love you had that rapper in there and he was getting some in the workout. Way to spread the love of combat sports."

"Can't wait for this fight bud Huge fan of your style ✊✊ hope that Denver air don't destroy your lungs ✌️ JH."

"Camp hasn't even started and Haggerty is already on fire 🔥"

In the 14-minute video, Haggerty was seen doing his usual daily routine of going to training twice a day, doing media obligations, and enjoying his time with loved ones.

But the highlight of it was his training session with top British hip-hop artist Unknown T, who tried his training regimen.

Jonathan Haggerty proves the power of manifestation in a recent video on Instagram

Haggerty is not also a workhorse in training, but he pairs it with a strong manifestation of the things he wants to achieve. In fact, he proved that this works during his world championship showdown against bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17.

A week before fight night, the Knowlesy Academy representative forecasted that Dom Lau would announce his name as ONE Championship's latest two-sport world champion. That exact scenario played through on fight night after knocking out 'Wonder Boy' in the second round of their battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.