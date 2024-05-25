"If you can see it, you can achieve it" - Jonathan Haggerty manifests champ-champ status a week before stopping Fabricio Andrade

Reigning two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty is a big believer in manifestation, as he recently shared a video where he proclaims himself as the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion before his November 2023 championship contest against Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16.

Haggerty shared the video on his official Instagram account and captioned his post with:

"If you can see it you can achieve it 👑 This video was taken a week before the fight! Next stop is us September 6th to become the p4p best. #Andstill"

In the video, 'The General' was seen uttering the words that ONE Championship announcer Dom Lau would say once he got his hands raised after the fight. He said:

"New.. Bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion! Sounds good, right?"

A week later, that exact moment happened inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, when he knocked out his Brazilian rival in the second round.

The British combat sports superstar is coming off a successful world title defense against Felipe Lobo in February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19 with a third-round TKO finish to retain his bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Jonathan Haggerty wants to avenge his loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 and claim the status of the best fighter in the world

In 2018, Haggerty and Superlek crossed paths outside of ONE Championship, and the latter drew first blood in their head-to-head matchup with a TKO victory due to the doctor's stoppage after the former suffered a nasty cut on his face.

Six years later, Haggerty is now looking to return the favor against 'The Kicking Machine' on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver and claim the crown as the number one pound-for-pound pure striker in the world right now.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.