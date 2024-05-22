WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang’s first war of attrition for the flyweight Muay Thai throne in Manila

When Jonathan Haggerty won the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019 at ONE: For Honor, he was primed to rule the division for a long time.

But his reign was cut short after he faced Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his first world title defense in August 2019 at ONE: Dawn of Heroes, which went down inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

In a recent clip that ONE Championship posted on Instagram, Haggerty was seen eating powerful shots from Rodtang in their first meeting. The video had the caption:

"A clash of titans 🥊😤 Does Jonathan Haggerty have what it takes to successfully defend the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Superlek at ONE 168: Denver? @jhaggerty_"

As seen in the video, 'The General' was able to withstand a combination from 'The Iron Man' and remained composed during the showdown. He even landed a left hook and an elbow of his own to slow down the barrage from his Thai opposition.

Unfortunately, Haggerty lost that match to Rodtang via a unanimous decision to yield the world title. It was his first setback under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Jonathan Haggerty to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 6

Following those two losses to Rodtang in 2019 and 2020, Haggerty went on a tear and has never dropped a match since. He won his last six fights and became a two-sport world champion by securing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

The British superstar is coming off a successful world championship defense against Felipe Lobo in February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19. Now, he is currently preparing for his second world title defense on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver, where he is set to face the challenge of Superlek Kiatmoo9, who currently reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.