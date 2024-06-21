WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty's insane flyweight Muay Thai banger against Taiki Naito in Singapore

After Jonathan Haggerty went to war against Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, he was pitted against Taiki Naito in the main event of ONE: Big Bang II card in December 2020, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The highlights of their thrilling flyweight Muay Thai match were recently reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel, and they had the video's caption with:

"Muay Thai MADNESS 🤯 Can Jonathan Haggerty remain as the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai king when he defends the crown against Superlek on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver? 🏆 @jhaggerty_"

The right-hand punch was the money shot for 'The General' all fight long, as he even scored two knockdowns against the 'Silent Sniper' to further extend his lead on the judges' scorecards.

Eventually, the British combat superstar bagged the win via unanimous decision and recorded his third triumph under the world's largest martial arts organization. Additionally, Haggerty hasn't lost a fight since and won his next fight bouts.

Jonathan Haggerty prepares for his second world title defense of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Superlek Kiatmoo9

Haggerty is coming off his first successful world title defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against heated rival Felipe Lobo in the headliner of the ONE Fight Night 19 card in February 2024.

Before fending off that tough challenge from Lobo, the Knowlesy Academy representative also defeated Lobo's teammate, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, in their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title showdown at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023 to become the latest member of the two-sport world champions under the ONE banner.

Currently, Haggerty is preparing for his second world title defense of the 26-pound golden Muay Thai belt against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver.

ONE 168: Denver will emanate from the Ball Arena in Colorado on September 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.