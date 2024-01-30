"He’s fought less '85ers than me" - UFC title talk for Khamzat Chimaev leaves rising star Bo Nickal disappointed

Khamzat Chimaev has been angling for a title shot for nearly two years. However, a controversial weight miss at UFC 279 prevented his welterweight title opportunity and caused his move to middleweight. Bo Nickal recently revealed that he does not believe the No.9-ranked middleweight is deserving of a title shot due to his lack of a resume in the division.

Speaking on his podcast, Nickals and Dimes, the middleweight prospect discussed the next opponent for Dricus du Plessis, who claimed the title at UFC 297, stating:

"I think Dricus wants [Israel] Adesanya. That's what he said. That was his call out, [it] was Adesanya. Or it could be Khamzat. They've been talking about giving Khamzat the title [shot], but Khamzat's been hurt, he's been sick, messed up in the hospital, broke his hand, all this crazy stuff so I don't know. I mean, other guys that are coming up in '85, there's really not that many guys."

Nickal noted that there aren't many fighters with win streaks atop the division before adding:

"I would guess that they do Adesanya. Dude, they're going to give Khamzat the title shot, for sure, at some point. I don't think that he's going to have to fight again until he gets the title shot. Do I think he deserves that? No, he hasn't fought a single '85er. He's fought less '85ers than me. My guys aren't even on the roster anymore."

Nickal further noted that while Chimaev's most recent bout was at middleweight, it came against a welterweight on short notice, as Kamaru Usman stepped in just 10 days prior to UFC 294. He claimed that if 'Borz' had faced Paulo Costa as originally planned then he would be deserving of a title opportunity.

Jon Anik reveals he hopes to see Khamzat Chimaev compete for a title in 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has yet to receive a title opportunity for various reasons despite his immense talent. Jon Anik recently revealed that he hopes to see 'Borz' contend for a title in 2024. Speaking to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, the UFC commentator stated:

"If I have one wish for 2024, it's that Khamzat Chimaev will fight for an undisputed world title and have the health that will allow him to do so because I've been driving that train and certainly people have suggested that I have overhyped him. I'm just excited to see him eventually compete for a world title and I do think 2024 might be the year."

Chimaev appeared in line to fight for the welterweight title before missing weight at UFC 279. While he won his return bout after over a year of inactivity, he was less than impressive as he defeated Kamaru Usman via majority decision at UFC 294 in a bout that many claimed should have ended in a draw. Instead, Israel Adesanya appears likely to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title next.