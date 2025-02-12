“He's a ghost fighter to me” - Jarred Brooks focusing on himself ahead of title-unification trilogy with Joshua Pacio 

Jarred Brooks is focused on showcasing his best self in his trilogy bout against Joshua Pacio. On Feb. 20, Brooks and Pacio will battle in the ONE 171: Qatar co-main event to unify the strawweight MMA world title.

There are added stakes between Brooks and Pacio, as they are scheduled to fight for a third time with each holding a win against the other.

Brooks recently did an interview with The MMA Superfan and had this to say about how he's focused on himself heading into ONE 171: Qatar:

"I'm just trying to be the best me, and I'm going to show people that when I go to Qatar. And I'm going to leave Josh out of the equation. He's a ghost fighter to me, you know. He's somebody that's a putty."

Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. The Feb. 20 event featuring two world title fights can be seen for free via watch.onefc.com.

In the main event, Jonathan Haggerty will defend his bantamweight kickboxing world title for the first time against Wei Rui. The Chinese challenger defeated former champion Hiroki Akimoto in his promotional debut in May 2024.

Watch Brooks' entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

The history between Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio first fought in December 2022. Brooks won by unanimous decision to become the new ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

In March 2024, Pacio had an opportunity to avenge his defeat against Brooks and regain ONE gold. Unfortunately, the matchup wasn't able to heat up before Brooks accidentally slammed Pacio on his head, leading to a first-round disqualification.

Since then, Pacio suffered a torn ACL while training, leaving him sidelined for the remainder of 2024.

In the meantime, Brooks defeated Gustavo Balart for the interim strawweight MMA world title to guarantee a trilogy bout against Pacio.

At ONE 171: Qatar, Brooks and Pacio look to settle the score and re-solidify themselves as the king of the strawweight MMA division.

Watch the disqualification ending in Brooks vs. Pacio 2 below:

